Ziad al Rahbani tours Europe for first time in 21 years

Ziad al Rahbani, one of the Arabic world's best-known singers is touring Europe for the first time in 21 years.

The son of another Lebanese superstar, Diva Fairuz, he attracts thousands of adoring fans everywhere he goes.

Last week he began his European tour visiting several countries, including Germany and Belgium, followed by France, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Backed by a band including musicians from the Netherlands, Lebanon and Egypt, his audience was equally diverse. Two Arab Israelis travelled from Nazareth to attend a concert in Paris since they are not allowed as Israeli citizens to travel to Ziad's home country of Lebanon to see him perform because the two countries are officially in a state of war.

A Syrian refugee living in Norway, as well as a Tunisian teenager, spoke to Euronews about why they felt they had to be there.

Two journalists from Euronews' Arabic-speaking channel was also present, at the invitation of al Rahbani's management. However, unlike his fans, the singer was not so keen to talk and postponed an interview multiple times before finally cancelling.