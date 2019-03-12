Why did Turkey expel three German journalists? MEPs weigh in. | Raw Politics

Germany has issued a revised travel advisory to Turkey following the unexplained rejection of three German journalists’ press credentials.

“The fact that German correspondents can not freely pursue their work in Turkey is unacceptable to us,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted on Saturday.

Turkey’s refusal to renew these German journalists’ press credentials has revived old tensions over freedom of speech. Following a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, the Turkish government has since issued mass arrests that included German citizens.

Monday’s Raw Politics saw MEPs discuss what is behind Turkey's controversial decision.

British MEP Steven Woolfe said that despite Turkey’s close relationship with the EU, they are heavily influenced by the nearby global powers of Russia and China.

“Perhaps it’s time for us as Turkey — as a nation with a huge population, a very strong army, a really big military — to say that we could influence what goes on in the world,” he said.

Ana Miranda, a Green Spanish MEP, said their party wants to “freeze negotiations” on Turkey joining the EU due to Erdogan’s erosion of the rule of law.

