Two people dead after avalanche in Scottish Highlands

Two people have died in an avalanche on Ben Nevis in the Scottish highlands, local police said on their Facebook page.

Two people were injured, they added.

"Police Scotland is currently coordinating a mountain rescue response following reports of an avalanche on Ben Nevis this morning," said the post.

Ben Nevis, located in Scotland, is the highest peak in the UK. It stands at 1,345 metres above sea level and is often visited by tourists for hiking and climbing.

This is a developing story so we will update when we received more information.