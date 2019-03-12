Scientists broadcast live video from the depths of the Indian Ocean

Scientists have achieved a historic first, allowing audiences to join on an exploration in the depths of the Indian Ocean with a TV-quality live-stream broadcast from a submersible.

The British Nekton team led the mission, which reached depths of several hundred metres off the Seychelles.

While deep ocean live streams have been carried out before, they have broadcast using fibre-optic cables. The Nekton mission, however, used state-of-the-art wireless technology.

"It's out of this world," submersible pilot Randy Holt said. "You feel like you're on a different planet."