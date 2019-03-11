Moscovici expects populist "breakthrough"

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici is expecting a "populist breakthrough" in the European elections.

Given that the pro-European forces are weakened and don't work together, a populist win is the most likely scenario, Moscovici said in an interview on Monday.

In addition, The French ex-minister excluded supporting his Socialist party.

He criticized the Socialist election campaign as being unable to reach voters and having no clear strategy.

He seemed to be suggesting that Social Democrats should vote for president Emmanuel Macron, as he has co-opted many Social Democratic ideas.