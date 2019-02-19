Populism or Democracy? Swedish MEP takes on Nigel Farage in Euronews panel in London

Euronews organised a conference in London today featuring commentators from both sides of the Brexit divide.

Part of the debate centred on the meaning of the word 'free'. Free for former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and asset management CEO Richard Tice, means freedom for the UK to be self-determining.

"We'll be free," says Farage. "We won't be governed by you or Mr Barroso. Self governing, independent nations make their own laws, control their own borders and have their own courts."

This frustrated Italo-Swedish MEP Anna Maria Corazza Bildt.

"Please, stop using the word 'free'. You (the UK) have been shaping the Europe we have and we're glad for that."

"We're not interested, we're leaving...there is a consensus in this country."

This also irked Coraza Bildt. "It's not a consensus. That there is a consensus is absolute amazing lies."

When Farage stated that "we should just get on with it" he was pinned down by Corraza Bildt and Lord Newby to define what 'it' actually means.

"Specify," demanded the Swedish MEP. "You never specify, you're always generalities. What does 'get on with it' mean?"

"Leave. L-E-A-V-E. On WTO rules at 11 p.m. on the 29th of March this year."

Farage then accused Westminster of not being in touch with public opinion on the subject of Brexit, to which Corazza Bildt said "no, only you are," which many in the audience seemed to enjoy.

Farage countered with "my track record on that is pretty good actually."

"Yes, it's called Populism," Coraza Bildt said.

"It's called Democracy," is Farage's riposte. "You don't like that sort of thing. And it's very awkward for you when you get the wrong result."

“Over & Out” – Brexit from a European Perspective - chaired by Euronews' Political Editor Darren McCaffrey, showcased a panel discussion with Nigel Farage MEP; Rachel Johnson, Peoples Vote Campaigner; Anna Maria Corazza Bildt, MEP; Richard Tice, Founder and Vice-Chair of “Leave Means Leaves”; and Lord Newby, the Liberal Democrat group leader from the House of Lords.

Watch edited highlights in the player above.