Live: Final ISIS assault, Ethiopia crash, Algeria president returns

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Final ISIS assault: US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have launched its latest assault on the last enclave held by the so-called Islamic State group in Syria.

Ethiopia crash: At least 47 of the 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday morning were European citizens, officials have said.

Algeria president returns: President Abdelaziz Bouteflika landed at a military airport near Boufarik on Sunday after leaving Geneva where he has spent two weeks in a Swiss hospital as mass protests have posed the biggest threat to his 20-year rule.

