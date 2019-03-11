Democrats pick Milwaukee for their 2020 convention

The Democratic National Committee will hold its 2020 convention in Milwaukee, NBC News has confirmed.

The three finalists were Miami, Houston and Milwaukee. Milwaukee had been thefavorite of DNC chair Tom Perez, NBC has reported.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez addresses the Women\'s March at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Jan. 20, 2018. Cliff Owen

The Democrats' 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, was widely criticized by the party after the election for not campaigning in Wisconsin, a state she had been expected to win in and which she narrowly lost.

The Republicans are scheduled to hold their convention in Charlotte, N.C., in August of 2020.

The selection of Milwaukee was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said the Democratic convention would take place from July 13-16.