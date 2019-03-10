Presidential plane lands in Algeria amid ongoing anti-government protests

An aircraft belonging to Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika landed at a military airport near Boufarik on Sunday while ongoing anti-government protests took place 40km north in the country's capital, Algiers.

The plane left Geneva earlier in the day, but it was not clear whether the 82-year-old was on board.

He has been receiving treatment at a Swiss hospital for the last two weeks for an unspecified condition.

Thousands of people have taken part in anti-government protests in the last few weeks, challenging Bouteflika's bid to stand for a fifth term in next month's election.

Despite promising to stand down should he secure another term, protesters have not been swayed.

On Sunday, a huge demonstration was staged in the Algerian capital of Algiers, while members of the Algerian community in France also gathered for protests in Paris.

