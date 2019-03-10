No suspense in North Korean elections

Kim Jong Un has cast his vote in North Korea’s parliamentary elections - but there’ll be no suspense about the outcome of Sunday’s poll.

Just one candidate is allowed to stand per constituency in the vote for the Supreme People’s Assembly - and they’re pre-selected by the ruling Workers’ Party

Electors can cross the candidate’s name off the ballot paper, but in practice almost no-one ever does.

"Our country is the only one that celebrates elections like a holiday,” says one voter. “I will do my best for the socialist system of our country, it's the best in the world, and I will loyally support the leadership of our respected supreme leader comrade Kim Jong Un."

Outside analysts describe the vote every five years as a ritual designed to confirm the leadership’s legitimacy.