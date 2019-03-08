Watch: May’s sharp riposte to journalist after women’s day criticism

The months leading up to Brexit have not been easy for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, having faced confidence votes in her leadership and consistent criticism over her handling of the UK's departure from the EU.

But the tables turned a little on Friday after May issued a sharp comment during a brief interaction with a reporter, which was met with laughter and a round of applause.

Stepping down from a stand in Grimsby after delivering a Brexit speech and answering questions, the prime minister was met with one final challenge.

"Only one question from a woman reporter on International Women’s Day?” one journalist pointed out as May made for the exit. “It’s a pretty poor show, isn’t it?”

Stopped in her tracks, May replied: “You had all the answers from a woman prime minister,” before turning on her heel and walking, amid applause, out the door.