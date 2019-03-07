'Sex education is not porn': Instagram under fire for taking down explicit illustrations account

Instagram has admitted it made a mistake after taking down an account providing sex education to its followers with explicit illustrations of body parts.

It caused a backlash on social media with people using the hashtag #sexualityisnotdirty.

The account deleted was called @jouissance.club and its creator, Jüne, spoke to Euronews about being blocked.

"It is very taboo and can be very scary to some people," she said. "I have doubts about Instagram being the one who intentionally blocked my account.

"I think there are also people ... they can afford to report an account because the content does not suit them or seems excessive. So there are still a lot of people on the internet who think that we are promoting paedophilia for very serious, extreme things.

"They do not understand that sex education is not pornography, that it is precisely to prevent, to educate, that it is really more benevolent than porn."

The Instagram account that had been taken down was widely shared

Instagram has since reinstated the account. The social media giant said in a statement: "Our dedicated Community Operations team reviews millions of reports a week. Occasionally, we make a mistake and remove content we shouldn’t have. We work quickly to rectify that as soon as we are made aware.

"We are always working to get better at evaluating content and enforcing our guidelines. Instagram is committed to fostering a safer, kinder and more inclusive community.

“Kindness has always been a part of Instagram’s DNA. Since the earliest days, we have wanted to create a community where people feel safe and comfortable to express themselves. That’s why the goal of fostering the safest, kindest, most supportive global community is at the center of everything we do. We believe we have a responsibility to not only keep our community safe, but also make sure people are having a positive experience on the platform that enhances their life."