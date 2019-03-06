Estonia's new PM? Interview with Kaja Kallas︱Raw Politics

Kaja Kallas, leader of the opposition Reform party which won the Estonian elections over the weekend, gave an interview with Raw Politics host Tesa Arcilla on Wednesday.

Kallas is on track to become the country's first female prime minister. A lawyer by training and former MEP, she addressed how she was asked to be more masculine while on the campaign trail.

"There were times during the campaign when the polls didn't show very good results. There was a lot of pressure on me that I should do something differently. There were two people who gave advice, and they meant well, they gave me advice like: wear trousers, cut your hair, be more aggressive, speak with a lower voice."

"To me, it sounded like: 'be more masculine'. So I was wondering, it might be, that (since) the leaders of our country have been mostly male, that people may think there's something wrong with me because I'm different. But there's nothing wrong with me, I'm just a different gender," she said.

Kallas also discussed Estonian politics and the rise of far-right groups.

Watch the full interview in the player above.