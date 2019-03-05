Live: Macron's election plan, Brexit fears, and Guaido defiant

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Macron's election plan: French President Emmanuel Macron sets out his ideas ahead of elections across the bloc in May, with a newspaper column published in each of the 28 member states.

Read more: Ahead of EU elections, Macron unveils plan for 'European Renaissance'

Ghosn granted bail: After 103 days in jail, a Tokyo court on Tuesday granted bail to Carlos Ghosn, the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd who is fighting charges of financial misconduct, his lawyer said.

Juan Guaido's bid: The man recognised by most Western nations as Venezuela's legitimate president faces arrest after he ignored a travel ban and left the country to lobby for international aid: It came as pressure increased for President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

Read more: Watch again: Venezuelans demonstrate in Caracas as Guaido returns

Follow our updates here: