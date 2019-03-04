Man and dog survived 5 days trapped in snowbound car

An Oregon man and his dog have been found alive after five days trapped in his car amid heavy snowfall, according to police.

Jeremy Taylor, 36, of Sunriver, Oregon, and his dog Ally were found on Friday by a snowmobile ride on Forest Service Road 40, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Saturday.

Authorities used a Snowcat vehicle to reach Taylor and Ally, who were in good condition but hungry, police said. Taylor had eaten taco sauce packets during the ordeal.

Taylor's vehicle got stuck on Sunday evening, Feb. 24. He then awoke the next day to find even more snow and was unable to get his Toyota 4Runner out, police said.

The Bulletin, a newspaper covering central Oregon, reported that the area received historic snowfall on Feb. 25, up to 20 inches in some areas, the biggest February snowstorm in 118 years in that region of the state.

Taylor said he tried to leave his car on Feb. 25, but the deep snow made it too difficult, police said.

As he waited in his car, Taylor stayed warm by periodically starting the vehicle, police said.

Taylor and Ally have since been reunited with friends and family.