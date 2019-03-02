Yellow vest numbers are down after 16 weekends of protest in France

Yellow vest protesters have taken to the streets of France for a sixteenth weekend in a row, althogh numbers were significantly lower than last week.

The Interior Ministry reported that around 5,600 people were protesting across the country at 2pm on Saturday - at the same time last week it was almost double that number.

"We have to keep mobilising because Macron despises us and does not listen to any of our demands," Sophie Tissier, the yellow vest coordinator said in Nantes.

"He does not even try to understand that there are people that are living in huge poverty and insecurity, and that there are so many injustices."

President Emmanuel Macron has responded to the protests by organising what he calls national debates in town hall-style meetings across the country.

The yellow vests meanwile have announced they're going to put up candidates in May for the EU elections.