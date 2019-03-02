World-famous Rio de Janeiro Carnival kicks off with colourful costumes and samba dancing

Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival kicked off on Friday with street parties, colourful costumes, music and samba dancing.

As always, the King of the carnival and the ceremonial key took centre stage in the celebration, the first since President Jair Bolsonaro took office.

Some revellers' costumes targeted an early corruption scandal in the new government.

Cariocas and visitors will enjoy 6 days of uninterrupted partying until the carnival ends on Tuesday.