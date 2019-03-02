Jewish memorial stone vandalised in Strasbourg

A Jewish memorial stone has been vandalised in the French city of Strasbourg a month after Jewish graves in a nearby cemetery were also desecrated.

The stone used to lie in a synagogue at the same location which the Nazis burnt down in 1940.

"I am deeply shocked, as most people are, that we do not even respect the memories of what was burned and blown up by the Nazis at the time and that even these simple memories are being attacked," Pierre Haas from the Council of French Jewish Institutions said.

France has about 550,000 Jews, more than any other European country.

The far-right and Islamic extremists are mostly responsible for an increase in anti-semitic attacks across the continent.