Your Call: Was France’s Decathlon right to bow to public pressure over ‘running hijab’?

Decathlon, a France-based sports retailer, has removed a "running hijab" following substantial backlash from French politicians and civilians.

While the product is actively being marketed and sold in Moroccan stores, the French government argued that it violated the country's secular values.

While the company originally stood by the product, it has now decided to remove the product.

The strong reaction from the French people has resulted in mixed reactions.

Katherine from Dublin called into Your Call to share her thoughts.

"I think we have to respect where people come from and what they believe in," she said.

"People here go to church and they wear hats and they wear scarves and they cover their heads. Why can they not wear the hijab?"

However, Peter from Poole, in the UK, disagreed.

"My view on the hijab is basically, we are allowing men in liberal societies in the west to oppress women," Peter said.

"I am sure that a lot of women who say they like their hijab, they're basically being brainwashed to like it."

