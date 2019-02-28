Trump claims 95% of former attorney Cohen’s testimony was lies

Donald Trump has claimed that the explosive testimony from his former attorney was 95 per cent lies.

Hitting back against Michael Cohen, the US President said it was “terrible” that the Congress hearing took place while he was the Vietnam Summit.

But he claimed ironically that he was “impressed” that Cohen had not claimed he had colluded with Moscow.

“He lied a lot,” said Trump. “ But it was very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing: he said no collusion with the Russian hoax. And I said, 'I wonder why he didn't just lie about that too. I was actually impressed that he didn't say, 'Well, I think there was collusion for this reason or that.' He didn't say that. He said no collusion. And I was a little impressed by that, frankly. He could've gone all out. He only went about 95 percent instead of 100 percent. But the fact is, there is no collusion and I call it the witch hunt. This should never happen to another president. This is so bad for our country. So bad.”

Cohen claimed before Congress on Wednesday that Trump himself was a “liar” a “racist” and a “conman”.

“I am ashamed of my weakness and my misplaced loyalty, of the things I did for Mr. Trump in an effort to protect and promote him. I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts, rather than listening to my own conscience,” he said.