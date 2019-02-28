Kim Jong Un breaks his silence to answer questions in Vietnam | Raw Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke out of his usual character during a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam when he decided to answer a question from a reporter.

When asked by a reporter if he felt confident about the summit, Kim took the chance to share his opinions on the US-North Korean summit.

"I do have a feeling that good results will come out," Kim's translator told the crowd of reporters.

Amidst positive comments, the summit ended without an agreement. The US had intentions to remove some sanctions on North Korea in exchange for North Korea shutting down a major nuclear plant. However, after Kim demanded the US to remove all economic sanctions, the meeting was effectively over.