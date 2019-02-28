3D printing: the revolution in sustainable building

3D printing has the potential to revolutionise the way we build. Using recycled materials and limiting construction waste the technology is far more sustainable when compared to traditional building methods. Smart regions spoke to Hans Vermeulen, CEO of Dutch architectural start-up Aectual. Supported by the EU's Cohesion Policy, the firm offers sustainable products for the construction industry.

_ "The differences between the digital way of building and traditional way of building is that, one: you only use the amount of material you need, because you print layer by layer and after the object is finished and that's what you have. Second one, is that you shorten the time needed from design to production because it's all in one digital pipeline, and three, because of the digitalisation you bring a design closer to the community to people," explains Vermeulen._

He adds: "What we believe is that the technology will improve exponentially in the upcoming decades, and in that way we can create a network to scale production in a digital way. And with that make it available for everyone across the continent and across the globe who are in desperate need of housing because we believe we, as humans, should be able to create the solution, to give everyone a proper house, to give everyone a home."