Watch: Kim and Trump shake hands before second summit in Hanoi

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shook hands in front of their countries' flags, signalling the start of their second meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam.

This second meeting comes after the two leaders held a summit in Singapore eight months ago where they pledge to work towards North Korea's denuclearisation and improve ties.

The leaders will hold a 20-minute, one-on-one chat followed by dinner with their aides at the Metropole hotel.

