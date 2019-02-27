Watch: Trump and Kim meet in Vietnam for historic summit

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shook hands in front of a row of their countries flags signalling the start of their second historic meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday.

The leaders are scheduled to hold a 20-minute one-on-one chat followed by a dinner with aides at the Metropole hotel.

President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that he and Kim Jong-un "will try very hard to work something out on Denuclearization & then making North Korea an Economic Powerhouse".

He said he was responding to "false reporting (guessing) on my intentions with respect to North Korea."

Trump is to meet Kim at the Metropole Hotel in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi at 6:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) for their second summit. They will have a 20-minute one-on-one conversation before a dinner scheduled to last just over an hour and a half.

Earlier, Trump said that North Korea had "awesome" potential to thrive if it would denuclearise.

"Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearise," Trump said in a previous tweet.

"The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity, like almost none other in history, for my friend Kim Jong-un. We will know fairly soon."

"He wants to something great also," Trump said later.

