After first encouter, Trump and Kim prepare for 'interesting dialogue'

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have left the Metropole hotel after their one-on-one conversation and dinner with aides on the first day of their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Mirroring their first summit eight months ago in Singapore, Trump and Kim met in front of their countries' flags to shake hands before heading to dinner together along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Trump's Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Kim's top envoy Kim Yong Chol; and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

Trump said he believed the talks would be very successful, while Kim praised Trump for the "courageous decision" to begin a dialogue.

Trump and Kim will meet on Thursday for the second phase of the summit, which will involve a series of meetings in a venue that has not yet been disclosed.

"Our relationship is a very special relationship," said Trump.

Kim responded that they will have "a very interesting dialogue”.