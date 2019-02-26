Watch: Foldable phones and HoloLens 2 — best gadgets unveiled at MWC

As this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicked off in Barcelona on Monday, attendees were keen to get their hands on the latest offerings from the mobile industry's key players.

Here's our pick of the top gadgets:

Foldable phones

By far the most publicised design at the MWC was the folding phone, with Samsung and Huawei offering up the Galaxy Fold and Mate X respectively.

While their sleek design caught attendees' attention, they remained locked in glass display cases at the show. Perhaps a more interactive version will be available at MWC 2020.

LG took a more straightforward approach to the bigger screen with its V50 ThinkQ model, which was readily available for testing. The new design offers users the ability to add a detachable second screen to the phone as an accessory.

Unveiling something a bit different, LG also exhibited the G8 ThinQ, with a front-facing camera called the "Z Camera" which can be controlled without users needing to touch the screen.

By waving your hand in front of the phone, you can perform functions like taking screenshots and changing the volume — useful if you've just washed your hands and don't want to touch the device.

5G is really here

Despite already being a big theme at the 2018 show, the hype around 5G was tangible this year, with some experts predicting it would be available for consumer use as early as 2020.

To benefit from the super-fast network you'll have to upgrade your device — queue a wave of 5G-powered and enabled gadgets.

Both Samsung and Huawei's foldable phones boasted 5G capability as well as the LG V50 ThinQ.

Samsung also offered up the Samsung S10 5G, while Xiaomi brought the Mi Mix 3 to the table and Axon the 10 Pro 5G.

President of chipmaker Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, announced that it would make 5G laptops available on the market by this time next year.

AR headset

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 was the most sought after product for a demonstration at the event.

Wait times surpassed an hour even with a "fast pass", but it was easy to see why as attendees using the AR headset were treated to a demo with interactive holograms.

While the HoloLens 2 is definitely fun to use, Jim Heppelmann, CEO of Microsoft's partners PTC, explained the device is much more than just a toy.

He told Euronews that by exploiting the device in an industry setting it can be used to transfer skills from more experienced employees and make workforces more secure.

