Five tips to shoot better video with your mobile phone from an expert

Want to use your mobile to film the perfect footage when your friends get together or capture family moments?

More and more media organisations are using phones to shoot high-quality footage and there's no reason why you shouldn't too.

Euronews met up with smartphone video specialist Mark Egan on the sidelines of the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona to get some quick tips on how to instantly improve your videos.

Find the right light

Make sure you're filming with the sun shining on the face of the person you're filming.

If the sun is behind them, your phone will focus on the light and their face will look dark, like it's in the shade.

...and if you can't, cheat

Filming inside? Use an LED light to give a quality finish to your shots and illuminate the face of your subject.

"This will give whoever you're filming a glint in their eyes," explained Egan.

Shining a light on their face will also even out their flaws, trust us — they'll thank you!

Plug in an external mic

Don't rely on your phone's microphone if you want to hear what someone is saying, for example, if you're filming a speech at a wedding.

You can pick up an external microphone very cheaply and this will mean you can record clearly what your friends and family are saying and won't miss any memorable lines.

...while you're at it, get a tripod

A tripod and mount to hold your phone can instantly make your video look more professional.

If you use these supports, your images will be less wobbly and it will be easier to frame what you're filming.

While your tripod is taking care of holding your phone steady, you can concentrate on making sure your video is in focus and looking the way you want it to.

Zoom with your feet

It's tempting to stay in one place and use the zoom on your phone camera to get closeup shots, but this will reduce the quality of your image and lead to them looking pixellated.

"By doing this you're digitally zooming," explained Egan. Instead, you should physically move closer to your subject, which will result in a cleaner image.

Watch Mark Egan explain his tips in more detail by clicking on the above video player.

Euronews brings you the latest on technology at the MWC on our website and social media platforms from Monday, February 25 to Thursday, February 28.