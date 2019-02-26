Search for an EU budget crime prosecutor begins

Two European Parliament committees have interviewed candidates for the first-ever post of EU chief prosecutor for crimes against the EU budget.

In a public hearing, MEPs met with the three short-listed candidates from France, Romania and Germany.

Following a secret vote among member states, French candidate Jean-François Bohnert took the lead.

The position will be part of the recently established European Public Prosecutor's Office, which will issue charges in cases of fraud and corruption involving EU funds.

