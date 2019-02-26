Austria proposes preventative detention for asylum seekers deemed a threat

The Austrian government has announced plans to place further restrictions on asylum seekers.

These restrictions include holding asylum seekers who have been determined to be a threat in "security detention".

The amendment would also allow Austrian officials to hold asylum seekers in detention without any kind of court order.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters on Monday that people held in "preventative detention" would only be those who raised concrete suspicions that they could carry out or plan to carry out a criminal act.

For the amendment to pass, it needs to receive a two-thirds majority in parliament.