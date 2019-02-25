Glamour, glitz and lots of pink! 8 hottest trends from the Oscars red carpet

By Emily Sher with TODAY Lifestyle • last updated: 25/02/2019 - 08:18

The 2019 Oscars red carpet was as fashionable and fun as ever, with some celebrities trying bold, new looks and others bringing back old favorites. Here, TODAY Style gathered the eight hottest trends of the night.

Hot in pink!

From left to right: Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Linda Cardellini, Helen Mirren and Gemma Chan. AP, Getty Images

It's official: Pink was the color of the night! Whether voluminous or form-fitting, ruffled or sleek, these hot pink numbers made a real statement on the red carpet.

The new tuxedo

From left to right: Elsie Fisher, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, Allison Janney and Billy Porter. AP, Reuters, Getty Images

Who wears the pants? Whoever wants to! (The same rule applies to ballgown skirts, as "Pose" star Billy Porter proved with his look.) These sleek and inventive styles gave a new twist to the classic menswear look, whether it was created with glittery fabric or turned into a velvet two-piece.

Cool capes

From left to right: Glenn Close, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy. AP, Reuters, Getty Images

You don't have to be a superhero to rock a cape, as these three leading ladies prove, but you can certainly look like one.

Colorful velvet blazers

From left to right: Chris Evans, Stephan James, Jason Momoa, Richard E. Grant and David Oyelowo. AP, Reuters, Getty Images

Let's hear it for men who have fun with fashion! When it comes to fabric, rich, luxurious velvet is a clear winner, but any color is up for grabs.

Ice cream hues

From left to right: Meagan Good, Yalitza Aparicio, Laura Harrier, Lisa Bonet, Emilia Clarke, Marie Kondo and Charlize Theron. AP, Reuters, Getty Images

These pastel colors are as sweet as sugar! Pastel hues in mint green, icy blue or pale lavender added a soft and pretty touch.

High necklines

From left to right: Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Letitia Wright, Gemma Chan and Olivia Colman. Getty, AP Images

Plunging necklines will always have their place on the red carpet, but there's something refreshing about a mock turtleneck or high neckline. These stars prove that a conservative look can still look sexy.

Romantic ruffles

From left to right: Kacey Musgraves, Linda Cardellini, Jennifer Hudson, Hannah Beachler and Kiki Layne. AP

When it came to ruffles on the red carpet, there was one philosophy: more is more! This romantic and bold style was especially popular in shades of pink, red and orange.

Sleek and chic hairstyles

From left to right: Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Bibb, Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves, Angela Bassett and Ashley Graham. AP, Reuters, Getty Images

Purposely messy updos have had their time, but the stars now seem to favor a sleeker look. These pulled-back styles allow their gowns (and, let's be honest, their over-the-top jewelry) to take center stage.