Polish opposition parties unite against ruling conservatives

Five Polish opposition parties have formed a coalition for the European elections in May, accusing the ruling conservatives of having an anti-European platform.

“We will make it impossible for anyone to take Poland out of the European Union,” said a joint statement by the main opposition Civic Platform, the Peasants’ Party, the Liberals, the Social Democrats and the Greens.

The coalition's statement also declared their aim to move Poland's political system further towards western standards.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has had a troubled relationship with Brussels since taking power in 2015.