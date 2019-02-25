Kim Jong-un impersonator deported from Vietnam ahead of summit

Days ahead of the second summit between the US and North Korea, a Kim Jong-un impersonator has been deported from Vietnam.

The Kim Jong-un lookalike was in Vietnam along with a Donald Trump impersonator. According to a report by the BBC, both were detained following their participation in a fake summit.

The summit, which will take place on February 27-28, will be the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

The two are set to discuss a number of topics, including potential denuclearisation.