It's 'raining fish' in Malta after storm brings high waves

A storm has hit the north-eastern coast of Malta with winds as fast as 100 km/hour.

In Xemxija, on Malta's San Pablo bay, the waves were so high they flooded the beaches and some of the streets.

Locals found unexpected deliveries on the ground: fish, brought to them by the waves.

Headlines in local media read: "It's raining fish in Malta". The fish came from a fish farm in the bay and "flew" over due to high waves.

The European marine environment monitoring service Copernicus predicted waves up to 5 metres high.

People on Facebook described the scene as "biblical".