Donald Tusk urges 'common commitment' to upholding human rights at summit in Egypt

In a speech at the EU-Arab League summit in Egypt, Donald Tusk urged countries to express a "common commitment" to uphold human rights internationally.

The EU Council President also mentioned the importance of communication to solve existing global conflicts.

"I am absolutely convinced, my whole life experience tells me that in this very context, dialogue is always much better than confrontation," Tusk said in Egypt on Monday.

Tusk, along with at least 24 other EU leaders, are attending this first-of-its-kind summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The two-day summit is set to include EU-Arab League discussions on many things including ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria, and Libya.