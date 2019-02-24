Protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic continue

Thousands of people demonstrated in the Serbian capital on Saturday, in the 12th straight week of protests against President Aleksandar Vucic.

The marchers followed the same route – gathering in central Belgrade before marching to the headquarters of State Television.

Critics accuse Mr Vucic of stifling hard-won democratic freedoms.

The movement marches under the banner “One in Five Million” – a reference to a comment Mr Vucic made last December when he vowed never to back down, even if 5 million people take to the streets.

The protests began after an opposition politician was beaten up by thugs last November.