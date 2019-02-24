Is it a phone, a tablet - or both?

In the battle for tech supremacy, the Chinese Telecoms giant Huawei has launched a foldable smartphone – just days after rival Samsung unveiled a similar device.

The Mate X is a 5G device that can fold into a slim 16.76 centimetre smartphone and unfold into a 20.3-centimetre tablet.

Huawei launched the phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.

But despite its slimline size, you will still need deep pockets.

The Mate X will start at 2,299 Euros. It’s expected to go on sale in the middle of the year.