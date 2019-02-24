Iran releases French citizen who entered the country illegally

Iran has released citizen of France who was arrested for entering the country illegally, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

A French woman was arrested last October on the Gulf island of Kish for allegedly signing an illegal mining contract. She was released by Iran on Sunday after other charges were dropped.

"A French national who had been detained for unauthorised entry into Iran has been released in the past few days after legal proceedings took their course and other charges were dropped," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying on Sunday by IRNA.

France had been in touch with Iran to improve her conditions, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

After her arrest on October 21, 2018, the local newspaper France Antilles, which covers the French Caribbean where the woman is from, identified her as Nelly Erin Cambervelle, 59, from the island of Martinique, a business owner living in Paris.

On February 20, Le Drian told the French parliament that "she went to Kish island, not far from Dubai, which is considered to be Iranian territory. She was arrested and she is today in prison since Oct. 21, 2018 on the grounds of having signed an illegal contract and carrying out a non-authorised trip."