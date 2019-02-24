Estonian far right marches through Tallinn on Independence Day

The Estonian far-right marched through the capital city of Tallinn on Sunday night to celebrate the country's Independence Day.

A torchlight procession was organised by the far-right party Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), which is polled to have the support of around 20 % of Estonian voters. Extremist groups like the anti-immigration Soldiers of Odin took part in the procession.

A recent study from the European Council on Foreign Relations referred to EKRE a "nationalist, xenophobic, anti-liberal, and Eurosceptic" party.

Estonia is preparing for parliamentary elections, scheduled for 3 March 2019. If the party wins 20% of the vote like the polls suggest, it may become the country's third political force.

Their banners read "Eesti eest", meaning "For Estonia".