One dead, one missing in Bavaria avalanche

One person has died and another is missing after an avalanche in Bavaria, in southern Germany near the Austrian Tyrol, the Bavarian police said on Saturday.

The avalanche happened on Saturday afternoon on the Schützensteig mountain, over 1,300 meters in altitude, near the German border with Austria.

One person is dead, another is missing and a third, severely injured, was rescued.

About 70 people took part in a rescue mission that had to stop at nightfall.

The circumstances of the incident and the nationalities of the victims are not yet clear.