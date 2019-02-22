Venezuela aid row; Brexit defections; and youth climate protests | Live updates

Good morning, Europe! Here are the key developments we're following:

Brazil border claim: Embattled Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro said he will close the country's border with Brazil amid opposition moves to bring in humanitarian aid.

Brexit latest: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has held meetings with pro-EU Conservative MPs in a bid to stem any further defections to a breakaway independent group.

Paris climate protest: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is joining a student climate protest in the French capital. The 16-year-old, who has sparked a burgeoning youth movement demanding action, was in Brussels on Thursday.

Follow our live updates, below: