Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist fighting for the environment

At 16, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish girl leading the youth climate protests, isn't afraid of speaking the truth.

Thunberg went to Brussels on Thursday (February 21) and addressed EU representatives, telling the adults that they weren't doing enough to prevent climate change.

World leaders, she said, "talk about almost anything except the climate crisis":

"They talk about whether we are promoting truancy, or whether we are puppets, or just 'oh it's great that young people are taking action', they don't want to talk about the climate crisis because it feels like they haven't got anything to say about it."

In Brussels, Thunberg led a march of thousands of Belgian students, who skipped school for the 7th week in a row to call for action to prevent climate change.

Thunberg started skipping classes to "strike" in protest over the fact that her country, Sweden, and many other European countries, aren't in line with the Paris climate agreement.

She started the strikes by holding protests in front of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm.

Born in 2003, Thunberg became a vegan and asked her family to do the same to reduce carbon emissions. She has also insisted for her family to give up flying.

Thunberg is now getting a lot of media attention, which has led her to try and 'shut down' herself to avoid the pressure, she said in Brussels. She suffers from Asperger syndrome, which she says makes it difficult for her to handle the exposure.

Thunberg and the youth movement for the climate are organising a new "big international strike" on March 15.