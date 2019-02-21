Watch: Visitors immerse themselves in the world of Van Gogh at gallery

An exhibition allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the paintings of Van Gogh is set to open in Paris on Friday.

Nuitnuit étoilée (Starry Night), named after one of the Dutch artist's best-loved works that is included in the exhibition, uses 15,000 square metres of screens to create a light and sound show of 2,000 moving images.

Viewers can roam around 500 of Van Gogh's paintings and be transported from Paris to Provence, where the artist created his best-known works, during the 35-minute show.

Michael Couzigou, director of the Atelier des Lumières, the gallery staging the exhibition, said: "It's an immersive, introspective exhibition where people are free to escape. Everyone comes with their own feeling, so some people like to lie down, some children like to run near the images."

Artistic director Gianfranco Iannuzzi, added: "It allows Van Gogh to be used in a space to really allow the audience to enter his landscapes, the intense Provence lights and the fields, the flowers, the wheat fields.

"The audience here are actors. They're part of the show. Their shadows play with the images so everyone can take from it what they like, and these memories when they leave. I hope that they'll remain in their memory more than just the vision of a painting."