Slovaks remember slayed journalist Jan Kuciak and renew justice calls

Protesters hit the streets in their thousands on Thursday evening to mark a year since “the murders that changed Slovakia”.

Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, were shot dead at their home near Bratislava on February 21, 2018.

Kuciak, 27, had been reporting on corruption, tax fraud and links between high-ranking Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia.

Crowds gathered in the capital Bratislava and other Slovak cities to call for a proper investigation into the murders.

Nezabúdame! Nevzdáme sa! Za Jána a Martinu. Za slušné Slovensko. My, všetci spoločne sme tí, na ktorých sme čakali. foto (c) Tomáš Benedikovič Publiée par Za slušné Slovensko sur Jeudi 21 février 2019

There were also vigils held by Slovaks across the world, from Prague to Paris and Auckland to Aalborg.

Dnes je to rok. Spoločne sa postavme za slušné Slovensko a pripomeňme si Jána Kuciaka a Martinu Kušnírovú. Ich pamiatku... Publiée par Za slušné Slovensko sur Jeudi 21 février 2019

There were no official turnout figures but the gatherings in Slovakia were smaller than those immediately after the killings.

But protesters were resolute in their drive for justice saying they will not rest until we “know the names of those who ordered these monstrous murders”.

In September last year police charged four suspects in relation to the murder and a trial will be held later this year.

But experts and NGOs have expressed concern over the independence and scope of the investigation.

The murders toppled Prime Minister Robert Fico but his party have remained in power.

The move allowed the ruling Smer party to avoid snap elections and they are leading opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary vote next year.