Roger Stone back in court after Instagram post

Roger Stone's Instagram habitmay land him back in jail on Thursday, if the federal judgehe attacked on social media decides he violated the terms of his release.

The former Trump adviser is appearing in federal court on Thursday afternoon, where he'll have to explain his recent decision to post an image of Judge Amy Berman Jackson with a crosshairs next to her head accompanied by a caption that suggested he would not receive a fair trial.

Stone later said the image wasn't meant to be threatening and deleted it.

Jackson, who is presiding over his prosecution in D.C. federal court, responded by scheduling a hearing Thursday to discuss "why the media contact order entered in this case and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account."

The judge's options include revoking his bail.

Stone, who was arrested by the FBI in January, faces seven charges arising from Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including five counts of making false statements, one count of obstruction and one count of witness tampering. Stone has denied all charges.

After Stone gave a slew of media interviews, Jackson issued a gag order in the case last week that prevents Stone from speaking to the press about the case in the vicinity of the courthouse.

The threat of jail time has not discouraged Stone's penchant for social media.

On his way to court Thursday morning, he was onInstagram again, posting a photo of him posing with merchandise he's selling in support of his legal defense.

"Help me in my epic fight against the anti-@realdonaldTrump Deep State," he wrote with the hashtag, #rogerstonedidnothingwrong.