EU Commission's Juncker: 'Don't blame May for my injury!'

When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrived at the EU institutions with a plaster on his face on Thursday morning he joked that British Prime Minister Theresa May wasn't to blame.

"You may have noticed that on my cheek is the result of a non-intentional gesture I committed this morning," he said.

"I shaved for the first time when I was 15, before puberty... and I bled. This morning, I told myself 'I'll try again'. And you can see the result, after puberty!"

As the audience laughed, he added: "I'm telling you so that you don't think it was Mrs May who did this to me," in reference to the latest meetings Juncker held with British prime minister to try and solve the current Brexit impasse.

It's lucky he cleared the matter up, as many were (jokingly) wondering whether the Brexit negotiations had turned violent...

Some were confused: Did May slap Juncker? Or scratch him? Did she say something so devastating that Juncker felt the need to cover his wounds?

To others, Juncker has shown a clever use of symbolism, saying the EU Commission president aimed to show that the EU, although hurt by Brexit, was standing strong...