Skydivers soar over Egyptian Pyramids

Skydivers from around the world have been given the chance to soar over the pyramids, as the International Skydiving Festival kicks off in Egypt.

The festival, now in its fourth year, will see 140 participants from 32 countries take flight over Giza landmarks.

For most, it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a bird's-eye view of an iconic sight.

"I've been jumping for 27 years and have almost 25,000 skydives and for me, this is one of the most memorable places I've ever been to," said Ian Hodgkinson, a skydiver from the UK.

The championship is organised by the Egyptian Parachuting and Air Sports Federation. Mostafa Saeed is the event's co-founder and said it has seen a 120% increase in participants from last year.

He added: "The beautiful weather and the pyramids, history and the idea of 5,000 years of civilisation are making people insanely happy."