Diamond Ambitions: Angola aims to boost gem production with freer market

Angola is opening up its diamond sector, aiming to become Africa's number one diamond producer – it is now number three. A more open, online sale of diamonds is one example of how things are changing. So is the expansion and modernisation of the country's diamond mines. In this episode of Business Angola, the team take you deep into eastern Angola to visit the Cuango diamond mine, a public-private venture. We get a rare glimpse at how huge machines are used to dig and find the precious gems. Back in Luanda, we talk to the CEO of Lucapa Diamond Company, an Australian-owned firm, and we witness the online sale of seven rough stones totalling millions of euros, as government reforms free up the industry and encourage more investment. We also get a global view of the sector from the CEO of Endiama, the national diamond company.

To watch the full episode, click on the video link above.