Vietnamese barber offers free Trump and Kim haircuts to mark second summit

A barber in Vietnam is offering free haircuts in the style of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in honour of the second summit between the two leaders next week.

"I was doing this for fun only but was surprised at how people have responded," said the owner of the Hanoi salon, Le Tuan Duong.

"I love peace. I hate war so much. So many people in my family have died, so I support this summit very much," added Duong, who lost two of his uncles during the Vietnam War.

Nine-year-old customer To Gia Huy was pleased to have his hair styled in the likeness of Kim.

“I feel happy with this haircut because people will think I look like the leader of North Korea," he said.

Le Phuc Hai, 66, said he was relaxing by a nearby lake when Duong asked if he would like to get his hair cut, and dyed, like Trump’s.

"I'm not afraid of this bright orange hair colour because, after this promotional campaign, the hair salon owner said he would return my hair to normal. I like Donald Trump's haircut. It looks great and it fits my age," he said.