Several skiers buried in Swiss avalanche

An avalanche on Tuesday in the popular Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana buried several people, local police said.

Valais state police confirmed on Twitter that an avalanche occurred at around 2.15pm, leaving “several people buried”.

The police force did not give further details on the number of people affected.

Philippe Magistretti, president of the resort's ski lift company, told Reuters around 100 rescue workers were on the scene as well as army personnel.

Valais Police launched a helpline for friends and relatives of those affected.

A local journalist shared video footage and a photograph showing the aftermath of the avalanche.

The avalanche came as warm temperatures over the past week began melting heavy snow in the region.

It coincided with the school holidays in some of Switzerland's cantons (states) and other countries in Europe.

"There were about 8,000 skiers on the slopes, which is a good day," Magistretti told Reuters.