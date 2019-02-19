Karl Lagerfeld, iconic German fashion designer, has died, according to source at Chanel

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died.

One of the fashion industry's most prolific figures, the German creative director, artist, photographer, and caricaturist lived in Paris.

He was best known as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel.

Lagerfeld also headed the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi as creative director and managed his own eponymous fashion label.

